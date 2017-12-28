Cyber abuse of actor: one held

more-in

A day after actor Parvathy lodged a police petition against cyber abuse, the Ernakulam South Police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man in this connection. The accused was identified as Printo of Vadakkancherry in Thrissur. He was picked up by the police team from his house and charged with Section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act. The accused was produced before a magistrate court.

The trigger

Police sources said the accused was traced with the help of the Cyber Cell. Ms. Parvathy had filed the petition citing the abuse showered on her in social media in the wake of her comments over the alleged misogynous nature of the film Kasaba during an open forum in the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala.

Following this, the police registered an FIR. The investigation officers said that more arrests were likely in the days to come.