Rowing to glory:(Clockwise from top left) A view of the snakeboat regatta held as part of the annual Uthrittathi Vallamkali in the Pampa at Aranmula on Saturday; snakeboat crew of the Mallappuzhassery and Thaimaravumkara Palliyodams that won the boat race in the A and B batches respectively receiving the Mannam Trophy; Save Pampa campaign launched by enthusiastic nature lovers; a ‘floating helicopter’ launched into the Pampa ahead of the regatta.—PHOTOs: LEJU KAMAL (See also Page 4)

Loud cheers and claps rent the air all along the course of the Uthrittathi Vallamkali

The annual snakeboat regatta, Uthrittathi Vallamkali, held in the water stadium of the Pampa on Saturday marked the grand finale of the Onam celebrations in Central Travancore.

Aranmula, situated on the banks of the Pampa woke up to Vanchippattu, songs in praise of Lord Parthsasarathy, on Saturday.

The Pampa was teeming with majestic Palliyodams (snakeboats) that turned up from the surrounding areas (kara) to take part in the pageantry.

The annual regatta was a major crowd-puller, with people from different parts of the State started thronging the river banks from the forenoon itself.

The regatta marked the anniversary of idol installation at the centuries’ old Sree Parthasarathy Temple situated on the banks of the Pampa. Legend has it that Arjuna, the ace archer among the Pandavas, had installed the idol of Lord Parthasarathy (Krishna), who was his charioteer in the war of Kurukshetra, at the Aranmula temple which is regarded as one among the 108 Tirupatis in the country.

Communal harmony

The Palliyoda Seva Sanghom, apex body of various karayogams that own Palliyodams, has been organising the regatta in its present form for the past few decades. Though the regatta is closely associated with the Parthasarathy Temple and its tradition, people cutting across religions take it as an occasion to celebrate.

To the people of Aranmula, Uthrittathi is the day when the Onam celebrations reach its peak. Boats bedecked with gold-studded decorative cloths and ceremonial flags started frequenting the river course from the morning itself.

The mood was upbeat in the river basin with snakeboats from 50 villages in and around Aranmula rowing up the Pampa to take part in the ceremonial event on Saturday. The Palliyodams moved in batches of three through the water stadium to the accompaniment of rhythmic Vanchippattu.

The event reached its crescendo with the progress of the race, after the culmination of the colourful pageantry, around 3.30 p.m. The snakeboats cut through the Pampa waters to the finish line amid encouraging shouts and claps from the galleries.