The Customs Intelligence sleuths on Thursday checked the details of sale of gold ornaments in the jewellery stores in Kochi. The move follows a nationwide drive to check illegal sale of gold for demonetised higher denomination notes.

According to the officials, the step was aimed at verifying the reports on a disproportionate increase in the sale of gold immediately after the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes. The sleuths are checking records of gold sales on November 7 - a day before demonetisation, and November 8, when some of these shops reportedly operated till the wee hours of the morning.

“We are analysing if this was just panic buying that followed demonetisation or whether there were any malpractices,” K.N. Raghavan, Commissioner of Customs, Kochi, told The Hindu .