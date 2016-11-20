The Silver Hills Central School, Kozhikode, which bagged first prize in Kolkali category III at the CBSE State Kalotsav 2016 being held at Viswadeepthi CMI Public School, Adimali; (below) a scene from the band display competition held at Estern Newton School.

The Silver Hills Central School, Kozhikode, which bagged first prize in Kolkali category III at the CBSE State Kalotsav 2016 being held at Viswadeepthi CMI Public School, Adimali; (below) a scene from the band display competition held at Estern Newton School.

The State CBSE school Kalotsavam, which will conclude on Sunday, saw many performers focussing on contemporary social issues. Participants of the Mono Act event focussed on issues such as stray dog menace, the Perumbavoor rape and murder case, drug abuse etc.

The event has largely been free from the conflicts between participants’ parents and judges, with the organisers sorting out a few complaints on time. The fete has 150 competitions.

The fete also brought to light the efforts of teachers like Nassar Parassinikadavu, who has been a part of the Oppana field for three decades. Six teams that participated in the Oppana event were trained by him. Fourteen teams performed to the tunes composed by Nassar.