DCC president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, said that the Congress will organise demonstrations in all the 22 blocks of the party in the district on Monday to register their protest against the hardships caused to people because of demonetisation.

In a statement here on Sunday, Mr. Suresh said that the Modi government had virtually pushed the people of the country into the streets. The demonstrations will be organised in a manner that will not affect the people reaching banks to exchange or deposit the scrapped notes or withdraw money. He alleged that the Modi government which is solely concerned about catering to the interests of the corporate houses will not understand the hardships of the common man.