Though November 14 has been marked as a holiday for post offices in view of Guru Nanak Jayanti, all post offices in the State will function on Monday to enable people to exchange and deposit the scrapped Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes. A circular for the Chief Post Master General (Kerala Circle) on Sunday said that all other services of a post office, including sending of money orders, postal deliveries, and speed post service, will not be available. The post offices will remain open only for depositing cash in the Postal Savings Bank and for exchanging the scrapped notes.

