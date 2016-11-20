With its lone automatic teller machine (ATM) and the minor banking institution with hardly three employees, which too have stopped functioning after the current currency crisis, work at the plantation town of Nelliampathy has been hit.— Photo: K.K. MustafahK_K_Mustafah

Hardly 15 of the 56 plantations in the hill station are functioning now

Normal life in the plantation town of Nelliampathy has been crippled as the lone automated teller machine (ATM) and a minor banking institution with hardly three employees have stopped functioning in the wake of the currency crisis. Among the 56 plantations in the hill station located close to the Parambikulam tiger reserve, hardly 15 are functioning now and most of the employees are daily wagers.

Following demonetisation, most of the plantations are yet to pay October month’s salary to the workers. On the other hand, tourism in the hill station has also been badly affected due to the crisis. With none of the shops and eateries in Nelliampathy accepting plastic money, travellers are facing much difficulty. The nearest ATMs are located 40 km away in Nenmara, but there too, these are not functioning.

According to managerial staff at AVT Group’s Manaloor Estate, the largest in the Nelliampathy hills, the wages for 800 workers was deposited in the bank two days before the demonetisation was announced. The lone Syndicate Bank branch is unable to release the wages because of the deficiency of currencies.

The hill station has more than 6,000 plantation workers. Each tea worker gets daily wages of Rs.310.70 apart from a weekly allowance of Rs 60. In coffee and cardamom estates, there is slight variation. “Most workers prefer to get the money by cash from the bank counter. Majority of them do not have debit cards,” says C. Koyakkutty, a member of the local grama panchayat. “Among the workers, a huge portion are migrant labourers from North Indian states. They would lose a day’s salary if they take buses to Nenmara or Alathoor to withdraw from banks there. Shops are releasing provisions on credit. But that also is a temporary mechanism,” said Balan Nair, who runs a tea shop.

“The troubles of plantation workers doubled after the currency crisis started hitting rural India. Most of the employees of the tea estates are paid only nominal wages, violating all labour laws. Many of them are still daily wagers, despite more than two decades of service,” points out Reetha, an anganwadi worker.