Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy (KVVES) has informed that shops and other commercial establishments across the state would down their shutters indefinitely from Tuesday to protest the alleged failure on the part of union government in resolving the crisis created by demonetisation of high-end currency notes.

Talking to media persons here, KVVES state general secretary Joby V. Chungath said the currency crisis has crippled trade and commerce in the state and the normal life has largely been affected. Alleging that the union government had failed to anticipate the crisis created by the demonetization, he said traders across the state are struggling hard to keep the shops open because of the lack of customers. “Only the privileged class using plastic money can buy things. Majority are in extreme penury because their banking needs remaining unmaterialised. We have no option other than keeping the shops closed,” he said.

“We are not questioning the intention of union government. But it was not prepared enough to tackle the crisis emerged out of the decision. We demand quick and worthwhile intervention on the part of union government to prevent the situation from becoming further worse,” he said.

“Now, hardly 10 per cent of the regular buyers are turning up at shops and commercial ventures. Government must also ensure enough supply of smaller currencies of Rs. 100, Rs. 50 and Rs. 20 denominations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Lorry Owners Federation expressed extreme anxiety over the sudden decrease in the number of trucks carrying essential commodities to the state from outside. Federation general convener M. Nandakumar said very few trucks are now carrying goods to Kerala. He has demanded acceptance of demonetized high-end currencies at each fuel station in the country at least for the next three months to ensure smooth flow of essential commodities.