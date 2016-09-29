Authorities have clamped curbs on open sale of controlled pesticides in the district. According to district authorities, this is as part of the campaign launched by the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare in the State.

Under the new directive, pesticides, including Cabrosulfan, Chlorpyriphos, Cypermethri, Lambada-Cyhalothrin, Acephate, Glyphosate, and 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) can be sold only against a prescription by an agriculture expert of the rank of Agriculture Officer.

According to a press note by Deputy Director, Agriculture, the Department has intensified inspection of stores selling chemical insecticides. It has come to the notice of the authorities that some of the suppliers were directly brining insecticides to the farms without any authorisation.

Scientific methods

It was the endeavour of the department to encourage farmers to adopt scientific methods and bring down the use of chemical pesticides, the press note said.