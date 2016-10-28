As many as 6643 ducks affected by avian influenza were destroyed by special teams deputed by the government in Alappuzha district on Thursday. Over 1,000 ducks were burnt on Wednesday as part of culling operations to contain the incidence of bird flu in the district. The authorities have maintained that the H5N8 virus attack which has caused the present spell of the flu does not get transmitted to human beings.

Nodal officer for the ongoing culling operations, Gopakumar, said the destroyed birds included the dead ones as well as those affected by the virus.

The break up of the culling operations done by the rapid service teams in the district on Thursday is as follows: 296 in Cheruthana panchayat; 1750 at Kainady in Neelamperoor panchayat; 963 in Muttar panchayat, apart from 2113 birds with symptoms of the disease; 396 in Thakazhy, in addition to 1125 with virus infection.

Though farmers in several parts of the district were coming up with suspicious cases of infection in ducks, they were not confirmed. Asked about the reported incident of two workers involved in culling operations developing symptoms of fever, he said there was nothing to worry about it and that the workers were being referred to medical treatment whenever necessary.

Twenty special teams consisting of officials of Animal husbandry department, Revenue, police and local body representatives have been tackled to deal with the situation arising out of the bird flu attack on ducks in the district. Six teams are undertaking field operations at present and 14 more teams have been formed as a contingency measure. More teams would be deployed if necessary. The culling operations would continue on Friday.