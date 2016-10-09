Union Minister of Human Resource Development Mahendranath Pandey inaugurating the men and women hostel blocks at the Central University of Kerala’s main campus at Periye through videoconferencing on Saturday.— PHOTO: K. VINAYA KUMAR

VC stresses need for medical college attached to the varsity

Universities should be treated as modern temples in building the nation and bolstering its integrity, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendranath Pandey has said.

Dr. Pandey was inaugurating the men’s and women’s hostel blocks, built at an estimated Rs.34 crore, through videoconferencing here on Saturday.

Ever since its inception in March 2009, the Central University of Kerala (CUK) had moved miles ahead and was expected to shift its entire academic activities to the sprawling Periye campus by next year, he said. The CUK will see two more hostels for students of Other Backward Classes (OBC) , Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST), besides additional staff quarters, he said. The Minister expressed the hope that the CUK would play a vital role in providing equity and excellence in higher education. Presiding over the function, Vice Chancellor G. Gopakumar recalled the speech made by President Pranab Mukherjee as Visitor of the university at its first convocation ceremony on July 18, 2014, underscoring the need to have a medical college attached to the university in view of the region’s social and economic backwardness.

The proposed medical college could be realised only if there was sustained pressure exerted by the political leadership of the region, he said. Dr. Gopakumar sought support from all sections of society to turn the institution into a major centre of attraction in north Malabar. “We have to make united efforts to remove the region’s backwardness,” he said.

Mini India

The campus replicated a ‘mini India’ as 40 per cent of the students hailed from 16 States while 45 per cent of the faculty members were drawn from across the nation, he said.

“There should be a well-equipped administrative block and a state-of-the-art central library building. I raised a plethora of demands with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) during an official visit to Varanasi recently and highlighted the developmental aspirations of the institution,” he said.

Stating that the strength of the university faculty was 25 per cent when he took charge two years ago, Dr. Gopakumar said it had now gone up to 76 per cent, and 90 per cent the teaching staff would be recruited within three months.

The posts of the of Registrar and the Financial Officer would be filled in shortly, he said, adding that the CUK would accord topmost priority for merit and social justice , he added.

The university was planning to shift all the eight academic blocks in the district to the Periye campus by August next. It was planning to launch a postgraduate and diploma courses in Yoga as the MHRD had given nod for the same.

He urged Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan to take steps to allocate 10 acres of land for the university’s legal studies campus in Pathanamthitta and five acres for the university’s capital city centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The university also had plans to launch distant education courses shortly, he added.

With the MHRD coming out with the idea of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) last year to assess the performance of universities, the position of Indian universities had improved, leading to healthy competition. The CUK had plans to apply for the NIRF, he said. Mr. Chandrasekharan; P. Karunakaran, MP; K. Kunhiraman, MLA; Pullur-Periye panchayat president Sharada S. Nair; and senior university officials took part in the function.