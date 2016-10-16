The Church of South India (CSI) will soon bring more women to positions of authority in the church.

The statement was made by Church of South India (CSI) deputy moderator and head of the Madhya Kerala Diocese (MKD) Bishop Thomas K. Oommen while replying to question from journalists here on Saturday.

“The Church of South India already has 150 women functioning as priests including one woman bishop. However, so far, there have been none in the MKD,” he said. In spite of the differences of opinion within the diocese on consecration of women priests, he would like them to come up through the regular channel, after passing out of theological college with academic degrees.

“There cannot be any short cuts to bring in women as priests,” he said and added there was a dearth of persons coming to priesthood on account of the restrictions imposed on their lives.

Bicentenary celebrations

The bishop said the valedictory of the bicentenary celebrations of the arrival of missionaries of the Church Mission Society (CMS) and their work, which later led to the formation of the CSI, will be held in November.

The celebrations, to be held on November 11, 12 and 13, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The celebrations mark the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Thomas Nortan to Alappuzha in 1816 as a missionary of the CMS, which was followed by the visit of others, mainly to Kottayam and their work in the areas now coming under the MKD. “They had worked among the marginal sections of society then and had fought against the social evils including slavery. We want to carry forward their mission and fight against the present day social evils and the new slaveries,” the bishop said.