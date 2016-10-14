The three-day national youth meet of the Church of South India (CSI) Synod came to a close with a call to work against communalism and to strive for gender equality, at Thukalasserry, near Thiruvalla in the district, on Wednesday.

Bishop Daivasheervadom, CSI Moderator, inaugurated the valedictory meet.

Bishop Thomas K. Oommen, Deputy Moderator of the Church; bishops Thimothy Raveender, Prasad Rao, Royce Manoj Victor, and K.G. Daniel spoke on the occasion, among others.

A public rally was held as part of the inaugural ceremony of the national youth meet on Monday.