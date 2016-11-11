The valedictory function of the bicentenary celebrations of the arrival of CMS Missionaries to the shores of Kerala, being organised by the Madhya Kerala Diocese (MKD) of the Church of South India (CSI), will begin here on Friday.

According to church authorities, the three-day celebrations will commence with a bishops conference.

The high point of the celebrations is a mass rally and public meeting scheduled for Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the guest of honour.

CSI Deputy Moderator and head of the MKD Thomas K. Oommen will preside.