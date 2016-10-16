Church of South India (CSI) Deputy Moderator and Head of the Madhya Kerala Diocese (MKD) Bishop Thomas K. Oommen has said that the Church would support the recommendations of the report of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel chaired by Madhav Gadgil for the conservation of the ghats.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, the Bishop said the other two reports (referring to the K. Kasturirangan report and the Oommen V. Oommen report) were prepared ‘for the governments.’

‘No eviction’

“Members of our church are also living in the high ranges. I had taken the initiative to create awareness among them. I have studied the Gadgil report. As far as I know, no farmer who legally holds property there will have to be evicted. In fact, the Gadgil report only targets big business like quarrying and resort building,” the Bishop said.

“If any of the farmers holding property legally are evicted I will be in the forefront to hold a satyagraha there,” the Bishop said.