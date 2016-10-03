Protest over exhumation of body

The Cherama Sambava Development Society (CSDS) has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district on Monday to protest against the exhumation of a body at Pezhumkandam and its burial at a public crematorium at Kattappana on September 17.

However, shops will function as usual in Thodupuzha municipality on Monday as part of the ‘Onotsav’ festival jointly organised by the merchants’ association, District Tourism Promotion Council and the municipality, said a release here.

The body was exhumed after the local people raised objections as it is in the residential area where a church denomination purchased the land allegedly for burying the dead.

The body was buried in the shallow pit as the land was rocky and there was a danger of pollution to the water source in the area.

The local people had blocked the Kattappana-Kottayam State highway and top district officials held discussions with the church authorities.

The body was removed and buried at the public crematorium at Kattappana the next day.

The CSDS alleged that the body was removed with ulterior motives and amounted to infringement on the rights of Dalits.