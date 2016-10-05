A natural variety of cardamom grown by the tribespeople in Edamalakkudy inside the Munnar forest division in Idukki district.

Mono-variety planting culture fast spreading in the Cardamom Hill Reserve

With the farmers preferring only the high-yielding variety of cardamom, a mono-variety planting culture has fast spread in the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR), negatively impacting the bio-diversity of cardamom plants in the Western Ghats.

As per the Botanical Survey of India, the Western Ghats is known for 13 varieties of natural cardamom of which a large number of them is now confined only to the forest areas. The high-yielding varieties are sensitive to the climatic and soil conditions and has less natural resistance towards fungal attacks. This has resulted in higher use of pesticides, making the CHR the largest spraying hub of chemical pesticides and fertilisers. Moreover, the high-yielding varieties need less shade, which resulted in large scale felling of trees in the CHR.

Survey

According to a survey conducted by the Cardamom Research Station, Pampadumpara, from 2006 to 2016, the quantum of application of chemical pesticide or fertiliser per plant increased each year.

In addition, the number of chemical type on application also increased to five, which was earlier confined to chemical spaying against pest attack. At least five types of chemicals were sprayed to a plant prior to flowering and harvesting, said scientist Muthusami Murugan.

This included the one for more flowering, resistance against fungal diseases, decaying,and bearing of good shaped and green beans, he added.

Compared to the naturally grown cardamom plants, the high-yielding varieties are bigger in size and bear more beans in a stretch.

It needed more areas for its foliage and the practice of caring the plant underwent a drastic change, he added.

For sustainability in cardamom cultivation and protection of the Werstern Ghats’ biodiversity, better farming practices required in the CHR, he said.

Pesticides

Farmers apply chemical fertiliers and pesticides on the prescriptions given by the pesticide outlets.

This resulted in higher use of pesticide and application of red-labelled chemical pesticides which were banned in the State.

According to Reji Njallani, a traditional farmer whose father was instrumental in developing Njallani variety of high yielding cardamom, farmers apply chemicals nearly five to ten times more than what needed for a plant. It not only destroys the plants but also caused environmental issues.

The farmers should be given awareness on the long term threat posed by the uncontrolled application of chemical pesticides.

This would prevent to an extent the unhindered flow of pesticides to the CHR, he added.