A total of 1,430 rape cases were registered by the police across the State during the first seven months of 2016.

Among the victims 520 are minors. Thiruvananthapuram district topped the list with 123 rape cases against women while Malappuram followed with 109 cases, the crime statistics of the Kerala Police released on Friday says.

Last year, 1,974 rape cases were registered in the State, of which 711 victims were minors.

Seventeen children were murdered during the seven-month period, which includes a case of infanticide. Six cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act were also registered during this time.

The police also registered eight dowry-related deaths in the State. Last year, seven such cases were registered.

The police also registered 1,966 cases of cruelty to women by husband/ his relatives during the period. Molestation cases registered during the first seven months of the year touched 2,332, of this 22 were on trains.

A total of 7,909 crimes against women were registered in the State during the period. While the State capital topped with 1,050 cases, Malappuram stood next with 861 cases, and Wayanad came last with 247 cases.

The Railway Police registered 68 such cases. A total of 1,570 cases of crimes against children were also registered by the police during the same period.

