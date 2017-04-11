Crime Branch to look into ‘police excesses’

more-in

The Crime Branch (CB) will investigate whether the police had acted in a high-handed manner when they prevented Jishnu Pranoy’s mother Mahija Asokan and her relatives from staging a sit-in in front of the police headquarters on April 5.

The probe into the alleged “police excesses” against them is likely to be bureaucratic in nature in the absence of a First Information Report (FIR). However, it will help the government stave off any immediate demand for a criminal probe. ADGP, CB, Nitin Agarwal will head the scrutiny.

The police have also requested the CB to consider an internal report that top officers were forced to take charge of the volatile situation in person in the “conspicuous” absence of a key officer in charge of the city’s law and order that day. The prosecution of the five persons arrested on the charge of conspiring to sow conflict at the protest was still vested with the local police.

The accused

The accused are, notably, K.M. Shajahan, former private secretary to V.S. Achuthanandan and an outspoken third party opponent in the SNC Lavalin corruption case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, three SUCI activists, and the self-styled spiritualist Himaval Bhadrananda alias Thokku Swamy.

Meanwhile, a court on Monday granted the police one hour to question Mr. Shajahan and four hours each for the other suspects.

The accused are confined as remand prisoners at the sub-jail here since their arrest on Wednesday last. The charges against them include conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault on police officers. The court will consider their bail plea on Tuesday.