She alleges lapse in probing a complaint against an FB friend

The Crime Branch have started investigation into the circumstances leading to a woman from Aranmula posting a suicide threat on Facebook, protesting against the alleged police indifference towards a complaint filed by her against a Facebook friend.

According to the police, the woman has posted a note saying that she would commit suicide on September 27 as the police have failed to act on her complaint of harassment by a man who had posted obscene comments against her and her daughter on the social media.

She has tagged her FB post to the Director General of Police too. The DGP in turn has directed the Crime Branch to investigate the case.

Man from capital

The preliminary information gathered by the police showed that a man from Nedumangad had befriended the woman on the Facebook a few years ago. The accused has been allegedly harassing the woman and her daughter on the social media, using abusive language.

He has posted a photograph of her daughter, along with the mother’s phone number and a ‘for sale’ tag on certain pornographic sites.

The woman said she started receiving obnoxious phone calls on the basis of this and the police failed to address her complaint, prompting her to post a ‘suicide note’ on the Facebook.

8 similar complaints

The police said they had received eight similar complaints against the accused man who was presently working abroad.

The woman said she had made a Facebook post, earlier, asking for investigation into the death of a doctor from Nilambur and the accused started abusing her since then, adding that the reason for the attitudinal change in him appeared to be strange.

The woman said she was happy with the progress of the Crime Branch investigation.