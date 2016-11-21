Gautam Gambhir (second from left), being watched by K.P. Bhaskar (in white hat), during the training session on the eve of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Rajasthan at the Wayanad Cricket Stadium, Krishnagiri, on Sunday.— Photo: By Special Arrangement

There was no match at the Wayanad Cricket Stadium on Sunday. But, many cricket enthusiasts turned up at the scenic ground at Krishnagiri, near Meenangadi, to catch a glimpse of Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir.

The two dashing batsmen from Delhi were here along with their team mates for a training session ahead of their Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan.

Gambhir and Dhawan are not the only stars playing in the match, starting on Monday. Rajasthan’s captain Pankaj Singh, who has played two Tests for India, and Rishabh Pant, one of the most promising cricketers in the country at the moment, are also there.

Till a few years ago, you could not have imagined that such stars would come to Wayanad to play cricket.

It was because of the hard work put in by the Wayanad District Cricket Association administrators, T.R. Balakrishnan, Nazar Machan, and Jaffer Sait and liberal assistance from the Kerala Cricket Association that such a quality ground came up in one of the State’s most backward districts.

Last year, the ground had hosted two Unofficial Tests between India `A’ and Soth Africa ‘A’.

“We hope to have more important fixtures in the coming years,” said Nazar. “We will soon have lights installed on the ground so that we could have day/night matches.”

It was in 2013 that the first inter-State match was played at the ground, between the Under-19 teams of Kerala and Mumbai.

Sadashiv Iyer was an umpire in that match.

“I was bowled over by the stadium,” said the Chennai-based umpire, who is also officiating in this Ranji match. “I am not surprised that the ground has grown in reputation.”

Sanjay Raul, former Indian all-rounder who is the match referee, is also impressed by the ground.

“I had heard about the ground before, but I am still surprised with its beauty and facilities,” he said.

Delhi’s coach K.P. Bhaskar, who was born in Thiruvananthapuram, thinks it is one of the most beautiful grounds in the country.

“It is like Mohali and Dharamsala,” he said.

