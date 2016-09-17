Senior Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church Philipose Mar Chrysostom inaugurating an international conference of the United Religions Initiative at Kottarakara, near Kollam, on Friday.

Says man should be able to accommodate everyone

The senior Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church Philipose Mar Chrysostom has said that harmony and brotherhood do not crop up naturally but have to be created. “Social organisations should come forward with clear programmes to fill brotherhood into the minds of people who are now prisoners within the four walls of selfishness.”

Mar Chrysostom said this at Kottarakara on Friday while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the weeklong international conference and study class of the United Religions Initiative (URI). “A rhythmic unity between God, man, and nature is mandatory.” He said that broad ecumenism and tolerance were also equally important.

Man should be able to accommodate all without any discrimination of caste, creed of colour, he said. The senior metropolitan said that the festival of Onam reminds people of the kind of harmony and justice that existed once. URI secretary general Abraham Karikkam presided over the meeting.