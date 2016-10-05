Several buses did not have speed governors, handbrakes and permits

Dozens of school vehicles were found to have violated the State’s transport rules in simultaneous checks conducted at different parts of the district on Tuesday.

The Regional Transport Authority led by RTO K.M. Shaji conducted surprise checks of vehicles at several places, including Malappuram, Tirurangadi, Tirur, Ponnani and Perinthalmanna.

Several buses were found without speed governors, handbrakes, fitness certificates, permits and insurance.

“They are grave offences. We can’t imagine educational institutions running vehicles without even permits and fitness certificates,” said Mr. Shaji, expressing his anger and disappointment at the attitude of some schools towards vehicles carrying children.

Many school vehicles were found to have been driven by inexperienced drivers.

Mr. Shaji said action would be taken against those violating the rules.

The police too supported the transport authorities in the joint inspections at several places. District Police Superintendent Debesh Kumar Behara offered his support to the inspection drive.

When most vehicles were checked at schools, random checks were conducted on the road also.

“We avoided checks on the road as it would inconvenience the children and the traffic in general,” said Mr. Shaji.

Many a school vehicle

The number of school vehicles running in the district is more than double that of the stage-carriage transport vehicles.

Two recent accidents involving school vehicles brought public attention to the safety of students’ travel.

District Collector A. Shainamol warned the school managements against running vehicles without meeting the mandatory requirements.

She said action would be initiated against school managements and principals if children were carried in unfit vehicles.

The District Collector warned that action would be taken against the school authorities under Section 51 (B) Disaster Management Act 2005.