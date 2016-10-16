The nepotism row has brought out the contradictions in the words and deeds of the CPI(M) leadership, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Chandy said the CPI(M) leadership was trying to hide their embarrassment on the loss of face they had suffered on the nepotism row by trying to drag the UDF in the picture.

“Acknowledged corruption charges are different from allegations of corruption raised by vested interests,” Mr. Chandy said. In the E.P. Jayarajan case, he had acknowledged that he had done wrong. The party and the people were convinced about it.

He said there was an attempt on the party of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that the resignation of Mr. Jayarajan was a unique incident. According to him, K.B. Ganesh Kumar had put in his papers even before any court made any comment.

Former Minister K.P. Viswanathan had resigned on the basis of an adverse comment from the Kerala High Court. Years later, the higher court had removed the adverse remark, but by that time Mr. Viswanathan’s term had ended.

In the case of K. Babu, he had submitted his resignation when the Vigilance Court made adverse directive.

However, this was stayed by the High Court the very next day, he said.