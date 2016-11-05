The district secretariat of the CPI(M) has suspended P.N. Jayanthan, councillor of the Wadakkanchery municipality, and P.C. Bineesh, a party member, who face allegation of sexual harassment, from the party membership pending inquiry.

The action was taken after the area committee of the party submitted its report on the issue. The district secretariat took the decision after an emergency meeting.

However, no decision has been taken on whether he should resign from the councillor post. The area committee will inquire whether they are involved in sexual molestation.

The allegations in connection with extortion of money and sexual molestation have damaged the image of the party, the secretariat observed.

Party inquiry

“The party will conduct an inquiry into the allegation. It is not clear whether sexual molestation has occurred. The party will never try to protect them if they are found guilty,” said district secretary K. Radhakrishnan.

“The party will appoint an inquiry commission. It has to be checked whether the case is fabricated. We will also inquire if anybody is using the woman against the party to tarnish its image,” he added.

The UDF called for a hartal in the Wadakkanchery municipal area on Saturday demanding Jayanthan’s resignation.