CPI(M), Sangh talk peace in Kannur

more-in

A bilateral peace meeting comprising leaders of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Sangh Parivar held here on Wednesday evening ended with both sides agreeing to accelerate peace efforts in areas that recently witnessed violence.

District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali, at whose chamber the meeting was held, told reporters that both sides agreed to work for peace. It was decided that the police would act against violent messages being circulated in social media.

Political leaders were urged to refrain from making provocative speeches. Leaders should intervene if there were provocation at the cadre-level.

He said that once those injured in recent incidents at Mattannur and vicinity were discharged from hospital, an all-party team would visit them as a gesture for peace.

District Police Chief G. Siva Vikram was present at the meeting. CPI(M) was represented by party district secretary P. Jayarajan and the Sangh Parivar was represented by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Valsan Thillankery, V. Saseendran and K. Pramod, and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders P. Sathyaprakash and K. Ranjith.

Mr. Vikram said parties were urged to abide by the decision of the all-party peace meeting that they should not use electric posts for displaying party names. “This year 482 incidents related to politics have been registered and over 50% of them were triggered by minor issues such as arguments over writing on electric posts,” he told reporters.

As political clashes were happening after 8 p.m., police presence had been strengthened at night in tension-hit areas. Patrolling was strengthened in view of the ongoing festival season. There were over 700 temple festivals in the district, he noted.

Mr. Jayarajan said the CPI(M) would co-operate with the peace initiative of the Collector. He said the peace initiatives launched earlier with meetings convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had yielded good results. Mr. Thillankery said that the RSS would give strong support to the peace efforts being taken as a continuation of the Chief Minister’s initiative.