The police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the allegation that CPI(M) district secretary K. Radhakrishnan had revealed the name of the victim in the Wadakkanchery sex scandal while interacting with the media on Friday.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, who is a former Speaker, allegedly revealed the woman’s name while explaining the party decision to suspend Wadakkanchery municipal councillor Jayanthan, who is facing charges of sexual molestation, from party membership. The police will conduct a preliminary probe into a complaint filed by Youth Congress activists.

If Mr. Radhakrishnan is found guilty, an FIR will be filed against him, according to City Police Commissioner J. Himendranath. Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police will investigate the case. The complainant said that when someone alerted him against revealing the victim’s name, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that if Jayanthan’s name can be revealed, the victim’s name too can be. Revealing the name of the victim can entail two years of imprisonment under Section 228 (A) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran said the CPI(M) district secretary had revealed the victim’s name deliberately. “Mr. Radhakrishnan is not above the law. Revealing of the victim’s name can entail two years of imprisonment. Action should be taken against him,” Mr. Sudheeran said.

BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan too gave a complaint to the DGP to register a case against Mr. Radhakrishnan. There was criminal lapse on the part of the district secretary. He has done bigger crime than the culprits in the case, he added. He demanded the police to take the TV footage as evidence for registering a case.