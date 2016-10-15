Says Bekal resorts corporation head not even his distant relative

As the ruling CPI(M) in the State is grappled with charges of nepotism by Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, eventually culminating in his resignation, senior party leader and district panchayat member V.P.P. Musthafa vehemently denied media reports alleging that his close relative was recently picked up to head the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC).

The reports that had been appearing in the media for the past two days were “baseless” and did not have a shred of truth and it reflected the ugly face of journalism, Mr. Musthafa said addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Mr. Musthafa’s assertions came in the light of three leading media houses reporting that T.K. Manzoor, who recently took charge of the BRDC, is a relative of his wife and his selection was made bypassing the stiff opposition from the CPI(M) district committee.

The reports had gone viral in social media, forcing Mr. Musthafa to clarify his stand on the allegation against him. “The media houses should have cross-checked the facts with me before publishing the report aimed at tarnishing my image,” he said reiterating that Mr. Manzoor was not even a distant relative of his family.

He said Mr. Manzoor had been a government servant for the past 10 years and officiated as the managing director (MD) of the public-sector Keltron during the previous UDF government.

In the previous years, BRDC used to be headed by officials from south Kerala and they rarely visited Kasaragod. The appointment of Mr. Manzoor, who hails from Payyannur in Kannur, as BRDC chief should be seen as a move to ensure the smooth functioning of the Corporation, which is entrusted with the execution of infrastructure projects in and around Bekal Fort.