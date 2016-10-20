CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran said here on Wednesday that the party was opposed to reduction in the Central allotment of foodgrains to Kerala under the public distribution system.

The measure, being adopted by the Union government owing to non-implementation of the Food Security Act, was not in proper perspective, he said.

He was briefing newspersons about the decisions taken at a two-day State council meeting of the party here.

The fact that Kerala was feeding about 40 lakh workers belonging to other States had not been taken into consideration.

The Act would be implemented from November 1. The previous government had failed to make arrangements to implement the rules.

The targeted PDS being implemented in accordance with the neoliberal policies of the Union government was not acceptable to the party.

Asked to comment on the reported move by Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas to quit, he said the party wanted the Vigilance Department to function freely. Replying to another question, he said the CPI was a good party and that could be the reason behind people joining the party after quitting other parties such as the CPI(M).

The party would organise various programmes to spread the message of communism during the one-year period from November 7, coinciding with the centenary of the October revolution.

