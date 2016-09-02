The CPI has condemned the ‘‘hitherto favourable’’ stand adopted by the Union government towards the controversial airport project at Aranmula.

In a statement here on Thursday, CPI State executive committee member and environmentalist P. Prasad alleged that the NDA government had included the Aranmula airport in its Economic Survey, besides granting Terms of Reference to the KGS company for conducting a fresh EIA at Aranmula puncha.

Moreover, Union Ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Mahesh Sharma issued statements in support of the airport project, he said.