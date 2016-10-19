The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RIT), the government engineering college here, will hold a two-day programme on Building Information Modelling (BIM) on October 20 and 22, a press note issued here on Tuesday said.

According to A. Praveen, head of the department of Civil Engineering, BIM software are being successfully utilised in planning, designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining diverse physical infrastructures such as water supply, electricity, gas, communication utilities, roads, bridges, ports, tunnels, etc.

However, BIM is inadequately addressed in engineering curriculum industrial practices in Kerala, he said, and added that the RIT would explore the creation of a resource centre for BIM at the institution.

Experts from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and industry major Autodesk will lead the classes, the press note added.