The police have registered a case against a couple hailing from Cheruvathur on the charge of illegally holding a three-month-old child after the baby was suspected to have been lifted from a hospital at Payyanur recently.

Acting on a tip-off that the baby, the police took into custody the baby from the childless couple who initially claimed the child’s parentage, and shifted the infant a child rescue home at Pattuvam, near Taliparamba, said Chandera police sub-inspector E.Anoob Kumar.

The police have begun investigation into the suspected role played by a doctor working with a Payyanur hospital in facilitating the the couple to get possession of the baby boy.

The police are also looking into the possibility of the baby being transferred to the couple on pecuniary consideration, Mr. Anoob Kumar said.