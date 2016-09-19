Bharatiya Janata Party leader C.K. Padmanabhan has said that given the circumstances in which a car fatally knocked down the scooter in which the BJP councillor in the Kollam Corporation Kokila S. Kumar was riding pillion with her father Sunil Kumar, it is difficult for the party to conclude that it was just a road accident.

Both Kokila and Sunil were killed in the accident.

Mr. Padmanabhan said that mystery shrouded the incident. It raised several questions and hence could not be seen as a mere accident. He wanted the police to probe all aspects which led to the car knocking down the scooter. The accident had happened at the Shakthikulangara belt in the city which has now gaining notoriety for a drug cartel, he alleged.

Mr. Padmanabhan condemned the incidents at the district hospital complex on the night of the accident in which a ‘group of people’ who gathered near the mortuary abused Eravipuram MLA, M. Noushad and some councillors from other political parties who arrived there on learning about the tragedy.