Actor-activist Parvathi and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi with the woman and husband who alleged sexual harassment against four persons, in the capital on Thursday.— Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar

Sexual harassment alleged by woman and husband

P.N. Jayanthan, CPI(M) leader and Wadakkanchery municipal councillor, has denied allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a woman in Thiruvananthapuram.

The woman alleged that four persons including, Jayanthan harassed her two years ago.

Refuting the charge, Mr. Jayanthan, standing committee member of the municipality, said the allegation was fabricated and for gain of money.

“A case was registered with the Peramanagalam police in August under IPC Sections 376D and 506/1. But later the couple changed the statement at a Wadakkanchery court. The woman and husband owed me Rs.3 lakh. The allegation of sexual assault was made when I asked for the money,” Mr. Jayanthan alleged.

Mr. Jayanthan said that the husband of the woman approached him asking for Rs.15 lakh later.

“I refused to pay the money. Now they have come up with an allegation of sexual assault,” he said.

Thrissur City Police Commissioner J. Himendranath said that the police will look into the allegation.

“The case was investigated by the Peramangalam police earlier and they found that there was no evidence of rape. However, we will look into the case as the woman has come up with fresh allegation,” he said.