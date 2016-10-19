The Thrissur Corporation will start Thumboormuzhi-model waste management unit in one of its divisions on a trial basis. Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan said that the Thumboormuzhi Model Aerobic Composing Technique (TMACT) plant would be set up at Paravattani division. The TMACT, an UN-approved technology, is an eco-friendly waste treatment method. If a success, similar plants would be installed in all divisions, the Mayor said.

Though the Corporation had distributed pipe compost units to decentralise the waste management process, most of the residents discarded them saying that they were not effective.