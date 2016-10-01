Minister for Cooperation A.C. Moideen distributing awards to children of cooperative sector employees who registered outstanding performance in various examinations this year, in Kollam on Friday. M. Mukesh, MLA, is seen.

Minister for Cooperation A.C. Moideen has said the government intends to create one lakh job opportunities in the cooperative sector during the coming five years.

The cooperative sector will be equipped and expanded to suit the job tastes of the younger generation. The Minister said this at a function here on Friday organised by the Cooperative Employees Welfare Board (CEWB) to distribute awards to the children of cooperative sector employees who had registered outstanding performance in various examinations this year.

He said all deposits in the cooperative sector would be utilised for the economic growth of the State.

Pension distribution

The new method of welfare pension distribution had enabled 25 lakh families to become part of the cooperative sector movement in the State. M. Mukesh, MLA, said honouring students who had registered outstanding performance will play a role in augmenting the self confidence of students.

At the function, awards were distributed to 151 students from the districts of Thruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta.

Mayor V. Rajendrababu, district panchayat president K. Jagadamma, former Lok Sabha member P. Rajendran, and CEWB vice chairman K. Rajagopal spoke.