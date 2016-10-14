Kerala Congress (M) chairman K.M. Mani has asked the State government authorities to call an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in Kannur.

In a statement here on Thursday, Mr. Mani said the government cannot wriggle out from its responsibility to bring back peace and normality in Kannur.

The statements by senior police officers to the effect that the political parties were creating obstacles to bring peace in Kannur should be viewed seriously, he said. The approach of an eye for an eye was primitive, he said and called upon political parties to desist from calling hartals as a show of muscle power. — Special Correspondent