Case against PWD Chief Engineer

The Vigilance Department has filed a case against the Chief Engineer of the Buildings wing of the PWD on a complaint on award of consultancy for setting up a medical college at Haripad. The consultancy was allegedly given at a higher rate, violating the norm of awarding it to the lowest bidder, resulting in loss of a few crores of rupees to the exchequer. The project was initiated during the tenure of the previous UDF government. The LDF government had ordered a preliminary inquiry on receiving complaints of irregularity in the consultancy agreement. The case would be probed in detail now, a top Vigilance official told The Hindu .