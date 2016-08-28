HE was allegedly attacked by Left activists

In an apparent retaliatory attack, a Congress worker, the second accused in the case related to the murder of CPI(M) activist M.B. Balakrishnan, was attacked allegedly by Left workers at Uduma on Friday night.

K.V. Shyammohan, 26, a resident of Bara locality received multiple stab wounds in the attack.

Treatment

The Congress worker was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru, the police officers said.

The police sources said that they would register a case after eliciting the version of the injured person.

Mr. Balakrishnan was stabbed to death at Bara, near Uduma, on September 16, 2013.

The murder triggered political tension in the district.

Shyammohan was arrested on September 25, 2013.

He was out on bail.