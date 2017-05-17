Cong slams Modi, Pinarayi govts

more-in

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday issued a virtual chargesheet against the Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan governments on the occasion of their third and first anniversary respectively, chastising them for their anti-people policies that had made life miserable for the people of the State.

In two separate resolutions passed at its omnibus executive committee meeting here, the KPCC hit out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for its unseemly role in the Kannur political murders, collapse of law and order in the State, and faction feuds in the police to mention some. While it spared the LDF from the charges of communal polarisation, the KPCC directed its ire at the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their communal and divisive politics that polarised the people.

Addressing a press conference soon after the executive meeting, KPCC president M.M. Hassan alleged that the LDF government was using the police to suppress popular agitations against the wrong policies of the government.

Action against Mani

The KPCC has sought an explanation from its vice president A.K. Mani for his actions refusing to accompany former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy when he called on the agitating Pengal Otrumai activists, while at the same time participating in a reception given to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he was in Munnar the other day.

The issue had figured in the KPCC Political Affairs Committee on Tuesday and firmed up by the KPCC’s omnibus executive committee meeting on Wednesday.