Congress no alternative to Sangh Parivar: CPI(M)

The Congress will never be able to emerge as an alternative to the Hindutva forces as long as it follows neoliberal policies, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

Addressing the delegates’ meet of the district conference of the party which formally commenced on Monday evening with the flag-hoisting ceremony, Mr. Balakrishnan said Left forces had given a chance to the Congress and the UPA to emerge as an alternative and come to power on the basis of a common minimum programme in 2004. However, the Congress had squandered the opportunity, he said.

It was Congress’s decision to destroy the 2004 opportunity to emerge as a viable alternative that had resulted in the emergence of the BJP-RSS in the previous Parliament elections and strengthening of its position in 19 States, he said. Advocating the twin dangers of communalism and neoliberalism, the Hindutva forces had emerged as the main opponent of the secular democratic forces.

Same policies

Mr. Balakrishnan said as the BJP under the banner of ‘Hindutva communalism’ and the Congress under the camouflage of ‘secularism’ were championing the same economic policies, the Left would have to focus on shoring up the support of organisations, individuals, and all those who could work for the emergence of a people’s alternative, a secular and democratic polity, through struggles.

The CPI(M) leader wanted the Congress unit in the State to make clear who their main opponent was. Presently both the Congress and the BJP-RSS were targeting the CPI(M) and the Left. The LDF government was firm in implementing the various promises it had made to the common people.

Economic crisis

However, the new policies of of the Central government in the financial sector such as GST and demonetisation had squeezed the State government of its ability to garner revenue from own sources. As such many of the programmes were facing an uncertain future, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan wanted the party cadre to attract the goodwill of the common people through their sincere party work.

K. Suresh Kurup, MLA, welcomed the gathering. Party leaders Vaikom Viswan, P.K. Gurudasan, Anathalavattom Anandan, P.K. Sreemathi, M.M. Mani, M.C. Josephine, district secretary V.N. Vasavan, and others were present.

The delegates’ meet will continue on Wednesday.