The Congress and the Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] are hatching a conspiracy against the Central University of Kerala (CUK) by extending solidarity with the displaced family members who are on an indefinite relay hunger strike near the university’s Periye campus here seeking permanent jobs in the institution, BJP district unit president K. Sreekanth has alleged.

It appeared that some vested interests were trying to gain political mileage by extending support to the ‘unjustifiable’ demands by the Dalit families even as the university had made it clear that only the Centre could take a decision on the matter, Mr. Sreekanth told a press conference here on Wednesday.

The rehabilitation package for the 15 families of the Malathumpara Dalit colony near the university was decided upon when the Congress- led UPA and the UDF were governing the Centre and the State respectively, he said. Those who kept quiet on its terms all these years were making a hue and cry against the BJP and the university. The move to rake up the issue now should be viewed as ‘orchestrated,’ he said.

The BJP leaders at the press conference flayed the stance of the local MLA K. Kunhiraman of the CPI(M), who had extended unflinching support to the protesting families by indulging in a ‘misinformation’ campaign.

The agitating families should understand the political drama resorted to by Mr. Kunhiraman, he said.