The Railway Convention Committee has asked the Railway Board chairman to adopt measures to expedite works on doubling of railway line between Ambalappuzha and Kumbalam. The committee has asked the chairman to submit a report on the status of the project.

The issue was raised by K.C. Venugopal, MP, at the convention committee meeting held recently. An amount of Rs.470 crore had been allocated for the project in the railway budget. But the allocation was yet to get the sanction of Niti Ayog, Mr.Venugopal said.

The MP said he had discussed the issue with Railway Board member engineer. The Railway ministry had sent a letter to the State government, stating that the expenses on the doubling work should be shared equally by the Central and State governments. The State government, in its reply issued in June last, had said that only new lines would be eligible for State funding. The issue is slated for discussion at the next meeting of the Railway Board.

Bypass work

Mr.Venugopal has also expressed concern at the delay in the Alappuzha Bypass works. He has urged the District Collector to intervene in the issue.

The MP, in a statement, recalled that an agreement had been reached at a meeting of stakeholders, held prior to the commencement of the works, to ensure unhindered work.

Another meeting held at Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Minister for Public Works too had underlined the need for ensuring smooth work.

He said that the works on Kollam Bypass, taken up along with the Alappuzha Bypass, were going on smoothly. It should be emulated by the concerned authorities at Alappuzha, he said.