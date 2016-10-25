Candidates say those with better qualifications not considered

The recent recruitment drive by the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University to fill vacancies of assistant professors in the departments of Environmental Studies, History, Sociology, Local Governance and Film Studies has courted controversy with a number of applicants approaching Kerala High Court alleging irregularities in appointments and flouting of norms.

They allege that suitable candidates with PhDs and sufficient teaching experience were not selected while those who with just postgraduation and National Eligibility Test (NET) pass in recent years were recruited.

According to K.P. Rajesh, an applicant from Palakkad, even the selection committees were not constituted as per norms.

“The interview board for Local Governance comprised of officials from the Kerala Institute of Local Administration in Thrissur. The fact is that KILA is not an academic institution. Only those from academic institutions should figure in an interview board,” he says.

Many charges

S. Sreerag, another applicant, said a chemistry professor with no proven experience in the field of film appreciation was on the interview board for recruitment to Film Studies Department. Two members in the board that chose candidates to Environmental Studies Department lacked the requisite qualification, he said.

The applicants alleged that the candidate who topped the list to Sociology Department had no PhD in the subject. However, the candidate was described as doctor on the list.

The applicants who approached the High Court said the university had given scant regard to complaints lodged by those who did not figure on the list despite being better qualified.

University’s version

Meanwhile, University Registrar-in-charge T. Anithakumari said the appointments were made by adhering to all UGC norms. When asked about the PhD status of topper in the sociology list, she said it was a typing error that was rectified later.

Controversy

