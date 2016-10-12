No change in policy of equidistance from parties: general secretary

NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair has cautioned the members of the community to be vigilant to safeguard their interests, as the community is facing neglect from various quarters.

Inaugurating the 103rd Vijayadashami Meeting organised by the Changanassery Taluk NSS Union at Perunna on Tuesday, Mr. Nair said this was the time when members of the community should work towards strengthening the organisation sticking to the basic values and teaching of the founding father, Mannathu Padmanabhan.

Making it clear that the NSS would not allow anyone to intervene in the internal matters of the organisation, he said the organisation, likewise, would not interfere in the internal affairs of any political party or organisation. “We will not compromise on our fight for social justice,” he said making it clear that this did not mean the organisation was antagonistic to any party or lent support to any one.

“There is no change in our policy of equidistance from all political parties,” Mr. Nair said.

The Vijayadashami Meeting has a special place in the history of NSS. The Sree Moolam Tirunal birthday celebrations held on October 6, 1913, had resulted in the members of the Nair community boycotting the celebrations as a result of the negligence meted out to them by the Catholic Church leaders.

One year later, Mannathu Padmanabhan and 13 of his friends founded the Nair Samudaya Bhruthya Jana Sanghom, the precursor of NSS which was founded the next year.