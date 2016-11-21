The Rapid Action Force (RAF) attached to the Central Reserve Police Force carried out a clean-up at Sabarimala and in the forests along the trekking path on Sunday.

The 200-strong RAF commandos, led by Deputy Commandant Madhu G. Nair, started the cleaning operation from the northern side of the Lower Tirumuttom in the morning. They cleaned the Valiya Nadappanthal and Jyoti Nagar.

The Forest Department personnel at Sannidhanam guided them in the cleaning process in the forests on either side of Chandranandan Road.

The commandos cleared huge quantity of plastic waste and other filth accumulated in the forests. The cleaning operation ended at Marakkoottam on the Pampa-Sannidhanam path by noon. The waste was shifted to the incinerator yard at the Sannidhanam in tractors.

Mr. Nair said the RAF would continue the cleaning drive on every Sunday during the ongoing pilgrim season.

ATM opened

Dhanlaxmi Bank has opened a third Automated Teller Machine at Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Sunday. This is besides the two ATMs functioning at the Valiya Nadappanthal and at the bank branch near Malikappuram.

Tobacco seized

The Excise squad at Sabarimala seized 15 kg tobacco, 2,000 bundles of beedis, and 100 packets of cigarettes in a raid on various shops at Sabarimala on Sunday.

The department registered 100 cases against the offenders, besides imposing fine worth Rs.20,000 on them.