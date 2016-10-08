Mohanlal fans flooded the social media with pictures of the first day-first show of Pulimurugan from various cinemas across the State.

Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan will fight it out with Mammootty’s Thoppil Joppan on screens in State

Ever since the young guns took over Mollywood, the Mohanlal-Mammootty box-office war had more or less receded to the background.

But on Friday, the superstar face-off made a grand re-entry. Mohanlal’s much hyped Pulimurugan will fight it out with Mammootty’s Thoppil Joppan on screens across the State.

Not to lose out on the opportunity, fans of both the superstars lapped it up on a scale unseen in recent memory. While screaming fans armed with drums and trumpets took over cinemas, in the social media the insatiable appetite for one-upmanship over rival fans reflected in trolls and posts that flew thick and past.

A Mohanlal fan in his eagerness to establish his star’s superiority at the box-office came up with the ‘flash news’ of a puli (tiger) preying on Thoppil Jopan. “One Thoppil Joppan died in Kerala after a tiger hunted him down brutally. Mr. Joppan, who had plans to commit suicide, died after he walked straight into the tiger’s mouth. May his soul rest in peace,” read the troll.

Not to leave the barb go unanswered, a Mammootty fan came up with the repartee that after his successful outing as a tiger hunter in I.V. Sasi’ Mrigaya , Mammootty had yet again showed his predatory prowess by hunting down Pulimurugan . “It is learnt that the tiger just walked up and surrendered before him,” went the troll to claim that Thoppil Joppan was the winner at the box-office.

Mohanlal fans, who had a bigger film to root for in terms of budget and canvas, flooded the social media with pictures of the first day first show from various cinemas across the State. They also posted videos of celebrations before and after the first show.

Mammootty fans retorted by posting that they could still pip the Mohanlal flick, even without the service of a stunt master of the stature of Peter Hain or a Rs.25-crore budget.

G. Krishnakumar