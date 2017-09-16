Combing operation for tiger halted

A cage with a carcass set up to trap a tiger in a coffee plantation at Cheeral adjacent to the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Forest personnel on Saturday halted the combing operation to capture a tiger that has triggered panic among villagers of Cheeral in Wayanad district for the past few weeks, after it was confirmed that the animal was hiding in a bush near the first cage set up to trap the animal. A five-member team of trackers found fresh pug marks of the carnivore in the morning.

They found the pug marks nearly 200 metres from a cage set up at a coffee plantation near Cheeral, a village adjacent to the Muthanga range of forest under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, two days ago to trap the animal.

“We redrew the strategy after we could identify the fresh pug marks which led to a bush inside a private coffee plantation, near the first trap laid to capture the animal,” Warden A.P. Sajan told The Hindu.

“We expect the animal to enter the cage on Saturday night to consume the remains of the kill kept inside the cage as bait,” Mr. Sajan said combing operations would resume on Sunday if the animal was not trapped.

Two cages

Sanctuary officials had set up two cages for the purpose. However, officials could not get any direct sighting of the animal on the day. Though the animal was sighted many times on Friday, the officials could not identify whether the animal was injured, old or juvenile.

“We suspect it was injured as its movements were slow,” Forest Department sources said.

A tiger usually preys on cattle if it has become too old, weak or incapacitated to hunt prey owing to injuries in territorial fights between two animals, experts say.

A dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP in Sulthan Bathery taluk on Saturday in protest against the apathy of the government in providing security to the life and property of the public from recurring wildlife attacks in the district was total and peaceful.