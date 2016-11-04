Says her FB friend and his friends abused her; accused arrested

A college student from Cherpulassery, Palakkad, who had gone missing from her house earlier this week, was located at the waiting room of the Kollam railway station late on Wednesday evening. During interrogation by the police here, she said she was sexually abused by her Facebook friend and some of his friends.

The victim is 18 years old. Her Facebook friend, identified as Jaffar, has been arrested.

As soon as she went missing, her parents had lodged a missing person case and the cyber wing of the Palakkad police traced her to Kollam.

The victim did not give any particular reason for leaving home to meet Jaffar, a native of Sooranad. She alleged that Jaffar took her to a shop where he and his friends sexually abused her. The police identified the shop at Anchalumoodu on the outskirts of Kollam city.

The Palakkad police took custody of the victim.