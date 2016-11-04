Vibrant campus:Graffiti by students on the pillars of the second floor corridor of Sree Narayana College, Kollam.— Photo: C. Suresh Kumar

The pillars along the second floor corridor of the Sree Narayana College here now wear a colourful look. The pillars have been brought alive with graffiti by a group of more than 40 students, most of them girls.

The makeover christened “Colourscapes” was brought about through a fortnight-long effort. The students said that through such a beautification programme they felt they had succeeded in taking forward awareness for a clean campus in a beautiful way.

The students used vibrant colours to highlight various subjects ranging from classic paintings to feminism and even social issues.

The students behind the task are attached to the mass communication department of the college.

The entire graffiti was formally dedicated to the college by K. Somaprasad, MP, at a meeting held on the campus on Thursday.

Head of the English Department of the college R. Premkumar, who guided the students, said the graffiti revealed the creative calibre of the students. At a meeting, a media company of the students was also launched.